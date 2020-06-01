Civil Rights organizations respond to protests, vandalism, curfew in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local Civil Rights organizations including NAACP, SCLC, The Birmingham Urban League, Birmingham Foot Soldiers, and NAN will hold a joint news conference to address protests, confederate monuments, the newly issued city curfew, and how the city can move forward.
Civil rights leaders say the recent deaths of unarmed Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd have sparked rallies across the nation, including Birmingham.
Sunday night hundreds of people participated in a peaceful protest at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham. The gathering turned violent a few hours after the rally and included vandalism, fires and some journalists were hurt.
The news conference will be held in front of the Confederate Monument at Linn Park. Protesters damaged and tried to pull the monument down Sunday night.
