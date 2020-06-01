Botanical Gardens is back (with reservations)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love can bloom again at the Botanical Gardens with weddings starting in September.
The City of Birmingham Park and Recreation Botanical Gardens opened its doors Monday to resume taking reservations for events, large and small.
Starting now, brides and grooms may reserve that special day at the Botanical Gardens between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.
The Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road, is 67.5 acres of serene paths, 30-plus outdoor sculptures and more than 20 unique gardens.
In addition to the gardens, the Botanical Gardens has inside space available for birthday parties, receptions, corporate meetings and more.
“We have had our gates closed since March 16, so we are excited to again welcome happy faces walk through our doors," said Virgil Mathews, director of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. “So many of the plants are in full bloom and our visitors are going to have many pleasant surprises.”
If you wish to reserve a room or garden for your special event, please call the Birmingham Botanical Gardens at 205-414-3900. The hours of operation for reservations are 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.
