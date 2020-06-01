Birmingham city leaders explain slow response by police during Sunday night protests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders explained Monday why police was slow to act to contain protesters who became violent at Linn Park before it spilled over into downtown businesses.
Birmingham Police arrived at Linn Park as protesters surrounded the Confederate Memorial. They later left. On Monday, Mayor Randall Woodfin explained why.
“You initially saw at Linn Park was not enough officers to intervene when the monument was already surrounded by protesters and it would have put those officers in harms way or it would have caused a clash that would have been out of control,” Woodfin said.
The mayor said the city had information of protest targets elsewhere and that stretched their resources. Eventually, officers were sent to Linn Park to clear it out.
On Monday, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith announced the damage and destruction was unacceptable.
“Thirteen businesses that have significant damage. Property damage. Broken windows and things of that nature,” Smith said.
Smith expects those numbers will go up. The chief wants the public’s help to bring those violators to justice.
“We will look for and collect every single video we can find and we will follow up. The police department wants to work with everyone,” Smith said.
Smith said they are seeking those who participated in the riot and who may have incited the riot.
The chief said the police department will be enforcing the curfew set to go into effect Monday night and they will make arrests for violators.
