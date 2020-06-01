Bessemer’s mayor declares state of emergency, passes curfew over social media threats

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said the city has received threats on social media and because of those threats he has declared a state of emergency.
Monday the mayor declared a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew for the next five days. Bessemer police said they will work with state police to make sure they have protections they need to keep people in Bessemer safe.
Gulley said he and officers support peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd and injustice. He said he will not tolerate people inciting riots and hurting businesses in Bessemer.
Chief Michael Roper said there is a right way and a wrong way to affect change. Roper said he won’t allow people to come into his city and burn anything or cause damage.
Roper and Gulley said they consider the threats on social media credible and they will be ready to protect their city.
Gulley said, “Let us do things the correct way to honor and pray for the Floyd family.”
