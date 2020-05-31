Sunday Morning Weather

The quiet weather pattern will continue into the beginning of the work-week with changes coming later in the week. To begin the week clear conditions will continue but the area of high pressure will allow for building temperatures which will exceed seasonal averages. The only area of rain for the beginning of the week would be showers spawned by Gulf Sea Breezes in the afternoon. Still, moisture will be increasing through midweek and as another front approaches from The Midwest. This front is forecast to stall well north of our region but we could see some increase in rain and thunderstorm chances by late week with highs above 90 each afternoon.