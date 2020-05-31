Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -(A front has finally cleared the region and dry air is filtering into Central Alabama this morning allowing for cooler conditions area wide. A large ridge of high pressure will continue moving east from The Northern Plains through the day allowing for clearing skies and relatively mild temperatures with lower humidity.
The quiet weather pattern will continue into the beginning of the work-week with changes coming later in the week. To begin the week clear conditions will continue but the area of high pressure will allow for building temperatures which will exceed seasonal averages. The only area of rain for the beginning of the week would be showers spawned by Gulf Sea Breezes in the afternoon. Still, moisture will be increasing through midweek and as another front approaches from The Midwest. This front is forecast to stall well north of our region but we could see some increase in rain and thunderstorm chances by late week with highs above 90 each afternoon.
Finally a Tropical Disturbance has formed in The Eastern Pacific. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this area of disturbed weather to move inland and dissipate but the remnants may move into The Bay Of Campeche tomorrow where conditions are favorable for redevelopment. We will continue to monitor the progress of this system and its possible movement into The Gulf Of Mexico in the next five days. Stay tuned. Hurricane Season officially begins tomorrow, June 1. )
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.