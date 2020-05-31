Several people arrested in protest and march in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - About 15 people were arrested as dozens of protesters gathered in Hoover Sunday evening.
The protesters marched from a Hoover police precinct to the corner of Highway 31 and Municipal Drive around 4:00 p.m.
At least 100 people were part of the crowd holding up signs for justice and unity. Some of the signs said "I can't breathe" in reference to the death of George Floyd killed by an officer in Minneapolis.
Hoover officers met the protesters on Highway 31 as they marched and chanted, "Black Lives Matter."
There was no word of any injuries.
Saturday night 20 people were arrested outside a protest at the Riverchase Galleria. That’s where EJ Bradford was killed by an officer on Thanksgiving night in 2018.
At least two stores were damaged Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.