Protesters try to tear down a Confederate monument in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Protesters damaged the concrete, spray painted and then ripped the wooden barrier off the Confederate statue in Linn Park in Birmingham Sunday night.
The damage was in attempt to remove or pull down the statue.
The protesters were in the park listening to a speech by comedian Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson before some of them started working to remove the statue.
Protesters climbed up and tied a rope on the statue and started pulling while people in crowd yelled, “Take this s*** down!”
Johnson and others told the crowd the statue needed to come down because it is a racist reminder of the past.
Birmingham police were in the park.
The statue was damaged about an hour after the 'Birmingham, the World is Watching” rally to serve as example of non-violent protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
