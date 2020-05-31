New images from protests in Birmingham, Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new images as hundreds of people gathered across Birmingham and Hoover Saturday and Sunday to rally and protest for justice and peace.
Dozens gathered in Kelly Ingram Park Saturday in protest and prayer after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Protesters held signs and spoke out for positive change and unity saying everyone needs to work together to achieve that no matter the color of your skin.
Sunday, about two hours before the "Birmingham, the World is Watching" rally, also held at historic Kelly Ingram Park, a group of people gathered at a Birmingham police precinct downtown.
At least two people stood up on police cruisers during the protest.
“Birmingham, the World is Watching” was created in the spirit of the 1963 nonviolent campaign for civil rights.
Also Sunday, dozens people people gathered in peaceful protest near Hoover City Hall.
