Large crowd rallied at Alabama Capitol Saturday to protest death of George Floyd

“It’s just sickening and disheartening that we have to watch for nine minutes an officer place his knee on the neck of a black man that was just saying I can’t breathe,” said protest organizer and pastor Ja’mel Bryan. “I do not know George at all, but it felt like that was my Dad or something because it’s just sickening. And that is on both sides, not just black, but you got a lot of our white brothers and sisters saying hey that’s sickening.”