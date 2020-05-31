Large crowd rallied at Alabama Capitol Saturday to protest death of George Floyd

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chants of “no justice, no peace” rang through the city of Montgomery Saturday. Several hundred protesters took to the streets, calling for justice following the death of George Floyd.
The cell phone footage capturing Floyd, a black man, and the white Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on his neck until his death while in custody has sparked protests and riots across the nation.
“It’s just sickening and disheartening that we have to watch for nine minutes an officer place his knee on the neck of a black man that was just saying I can’t breathe,” said protest organizer and pastor Ja’mel Bryan. “I do not know George at all, but it felt like that was my Dad or something because it’s just sickening. And that is on both sides, not just black, but you got a lot of our white brothers and sisters saying hey that’s sickening.”
Several members of the community were shaken by Floyd's death.
“I am personally really saddened and outraged by what’s been happening in this country, violence against black people, for almost my entire adult life,” said one protester. “I’m just here today to take a stand to say that that is not okay and to make our voices heard.”
People of all color were at the rallies to show their support.
“When I see white people come together with black people saying black lives matter, we have a problem,” one protester said. “Y’all give it up for our white brothers and sisters who are standing with us today."
“We have to fight with each other, unified with each other, it’s deeper than race," said another protester.
One group of demonstrators drove through the streets of downtown Montgomery holding signs out of car windows and speaking their views on the issue.
The Montgomery Police Department led the procession of cars through the city, eventually ending up at police headquarters. Police barricaded protesters with their cars making sure they were safe, and that things were civil.
Protesters also made sure to stand six feet apart and wear masks.
Well over a hundred more protesters gathered at the steps of the capitol building to share similar messages about police brutality and inequality in America.
People chanted things like “no justice, no peace, prosecute the police” and “Mama, I can’t breathe." Signs read “Justice for George” and “Black lives Matter.”
A heavy police presence blocked roadways surrounding the capitol, allowing for a peaceful two-hour protest.
Unlike in other parts of the country, protesters did not have any confrontation with police and no arrests were made.
Protest leaders encouraged no violence or looting in the city known for having deep ties to the civil rights movement.
On Friday, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Police Department Chief Ernest Finley made statements on Floyd’s death.
