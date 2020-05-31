Hundreds gather for prayer, peaceful protest in Tuscaloosa

Hundreds gather for prayer, peaceful protest in Tuscaloosa
Protest rally and prayer in Tuscaloosa (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | May 31, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 6:44 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful protest rally in downtown Tuscaloosa Sunday afternoon.

The crowd came together for a march and prayer near the federal courthouse off University Boulevard.

Protest and prayer in Tuscaloosa

Organizers called the event a positive, powerful, peaceful time to let people’s feelings and voices be heard following George Floyd’s death and what protesters are calling racial injustice.

Protest rally and prayer in Tuscaloosa
Protest rally and prayer in Tuscaloosa (Source: WBRC)
Protest rally and prayer in Tuscaloosa
Protest rally and prayer in Tuscaloosa (Source: WBRC)
Protest rally and prayer in Tuscaloosa
Protest rally and prayer in Tuscaloosa (Source: WBRC)

Carrying signs, people marched in unity along the square at the courthouse.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.