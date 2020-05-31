Hundreds gather for prayer, peaceful protest in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful protest rally in downtown Tuscaloosa Sunday afternoon.
The crowd came together for a march and prayer near the federal courthouse off University Boulevard.
Organizers called the event a positive, powerful, peaceful time to let people’s feelings and voices be heard following George Floyd’s death and what protesters are calling racial injustice.
Carrying signs, people marched in unity along the square at the courthouse.
