Bring Bham Back’s new campaign aims to help businesses overcome pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bring Bham Back campaign is designed to re-energize market demand, help small businesses recover, and re-ignite a sense of community pride and hope.
Organizers say the campaign will help local business owners during the coronavirus pandemic.
Birmingham REV CEO David Fleming says the non-profit organization is trying to help with the economic recovery of the city.
"The longer people stay away, the longer it will be for them to survive," said Fleming.
The plan includes promotion, place-making, and programming for small businesses—all designed to help the city make its comeback.
Starting June 1, Bring Bham Back will host the Great Receipt Race. Consumers can win gift cards and other items by shopping at locally-owned stores.
All this to keep customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic while supporting local owners.
"So now is a time we want people to be wise; we don't want to see the spread of the virus," said Fleming. "We got to remember we are all connected in this ecosystem, so small business survival effects us all," said Fleming.
