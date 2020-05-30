State and local officials to speak at rally against injustice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local and state elected officials are expected to speak today at a rally today at Kelly Ingram Park, after the death of George Floyd creates civic unrest across the country.
The event is being hosted by Alabama Rally Against Injustice.
Planned speakers include Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, Rep. Neil Rafferty Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, Dr. Adia Winfrey, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress, District 3. Former Birmingham Mayor William Bell will open the program with greetings.
“If you want change and say you are for change, the time is now to show your support and make your voice heard. If we want that change to last, we have to change it from the inside out,” said local activist and one of the event organizers, Alecha Irb.
The event will began at 5:00.
