Spring Valley Beach opens for the summer

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - As concern over COVID-19 stretches on, Spring Valley Beach officially opened for the summer on Saturday.
Spring Valley Beach said it’s been a light day compared to years past, but the crowd is about what they expected during COVID-19.
Felicia Morris drove two hours from Tennessee to visit Spring Valley Beach on Saturday, but she said it was worth it to get out in the sun.
“I found this water park on Facebook. This is the first one I found that was opening up so that’s what brought us out,” Morris said.
Morris is one of 350 people that visited the Blountsville water park, which is operating at half capacity to help with the social distancing guidelines.
“It’s designed great for social distancing. It’s just wide open, the only place that we would have an issue are the rides themselves where people have to get close for the line, but people have been great,” said owner Travis Gilliland.
“There’s blue dots on the stairs for the water slides where you have to stand six feet apart," said customer Star Liggons.
Spring Valley Beach said they’re following all the recommended CDC and state health guidelines, which gives Morris and her family comfort being at the park.
“Looks like I’ll be coming to Alabama because our water parks aren’t open,” Morris added.
Spring Valley Beach is now open until Labor Day.
