Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of low pressure and accompanying rain chances will finally move out of our area and temperatures will return to more nearly normal levels this weekend as highs peak around 85 both today and Sunday.
In response to the departing low. a ridge of high pressure will build east across the region into mid-week next week. The result will be weakening rain chances and only limited rain chances through the end of next week. The high pressure will build strength over The Southeast through the week ahead gradually shifting over The Mid-Atlantic States allowing for a cold front to move toward The Tennessee Valley Region by next Friday.
Temperatures will eventually build to slightly above normal levels by the end of the week but still only limited rain chances are expected through week’s end. The overall outlook is for pleasant temperatures through the weekend before temperatures climb back above 90 in the afternoon next week. The only relief from the building heat will come in the form of afternoon showers or thunderstorms by Friday.
Overnight low temperatures will be pleasant through the weekend as well with lows dropping below 60 in the predawn hours. Temperatures will again begin to moderate by mid-week as winds become more southeasterly and a return flow of Gulf moisture returns.
In the meantime, enjoy the milder temperatures and lower humidity before highs again approach 95 degrees next week.
