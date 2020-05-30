JeffCo Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash in the 7400 block of Duke Springs Rd in Bessemer Al.
Deputies were dispatched at 6:00am. Upon arrival they discovered a 2009 Nissan Altima had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Two men were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported tot he hospital for treatment..
The accident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team.
