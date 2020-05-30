ASU president: Pandemic reveals ‘inequalities’ in HBCU funding

“It showed the disparities amongst the institutions because when you look at the number of historical black colleges that have closed because of financial reasons, and others, you know, they have diminished quite quickly," the president says. "And so I think during this time, there had been a recognition that we can’t let these institutions fall when you talk about first generation students, when you talk about individuals having the opportunity to come to an HBCU, because we wrap our arms around our students.”