When should you get tested for coronavirus antibodies?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are opting to get the antibody test out of curiosity, or maybe they think they had COVID-19 without any symptoms.
But if you get tested too soon, the results may not be accurate.
If you test positive for the antibody, that means you may have antibodies from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.
That doesn't mean, though, that you're protected and immune from getting the virus again.
And if you test negative, the CDC says you either never had COVID-19, or you could still have a current infection and your body hasn't developed the antibodies quite yet.
"Usually, once you hit the 10 to 14 day mark, the chance of antibodies being detectable are much higher. And if you're going to have a response, you should have it by then," said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Health Department.
And the CDC says some people may even take longer to develop antibodies, or not develop any.
Remember, an antibody test does not tell you if you’re currently sick with COVID-19, or if you’re protected from getting infected with COVID-19 again.
