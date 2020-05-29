University of Alabama funds kick start research projects into COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will invest $100,000 into six UA-based research projects involving COVID-19.
“It’s a way to invest in UA faculty. Then they can go out on larger grant opportunities at the federal level," according to Dr. Allen Parrish, Executive Director of the Alabama Transportation Institute. He called the projects a way to better understand the coronavirus pandemic so that people are better prepared to deal with the consequences of one if it happens again.
The projects come from several different areas of study on the UA campus.
“Things like disease transmission in transportation networks. Looking at the impact of having to stay at home and quarantine on family stress, to dealing with the evolving job market,” Parrish continued.
The review process of the proposals emphasized the project’s potential to be useful beyond COVID-19 and still be relevant when it comes to future pandemic.
“Trying to figure out how address a lot of these issues in the future,” Parrish concluded.
Dr. Parrish says the studies could take six to nine months to complete.
