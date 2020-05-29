UAB police sergeant recovering from COVID moved to rehab

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 59 days of hospitalization for COVID-19, officials at UAB Hospital say 47-year-old UAB Police Sergeant Parnell Guyton has been transferred to a rehabilitation unit to continue his recovery.
Sgt. Guyton received a ‘police escort’ from fellow officers and a celebratory sendoff from the Medical Intensive Care Unit and Special Care Unit staff.
Guyton was one of UAB Hospital’s first and most severe COVID-19 patients. When he arrived, he was immediately placed on a ventilator and was on it for 45 days. He was in Medical Intensive Care for 23 days and spent 36 days in the Special Care Unit.
Two of the physicians at UAB say they can’t remember caring for anyone in their career with a worse case of acute respiratory distress syndrome that actually survived.
Now at Spain Rehab Center, Guyton will continue his recovery journey and hopes to soon be reunited with his wife and son.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.