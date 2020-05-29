Spring Valley Beach preps for Saturday’s opening

Unlike previous years, Spring Valley Beach will no longer take reservations for groups with more than eight people. “We had to take away picnic tables and move them around to prevent gatherings of more than eight people,” said Gilliland. “My biggest concern is the water slides. We’re going to have some spots laid out on the concrete there or the sidewalk ,or whatever they happen to be waiting on as far as a distance rule goes, and we’re going to monitor those really closely," said Gilliland.