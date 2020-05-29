Spring Valley Beach preps for Saturday’s opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you ready to hit the water park? Spring Valley Beach in Blountsville will open its doors Saturday morning at 10am.
Due to COVID-19, the water park is only operating at half capacity. “Half capacity for us is around 1,500 people,” said owner Travis Gilliland.
Spring Valley Beach normally opens before Memorial Day, but due to COVID-19, the water park had to push it’s opening day back by two weeks. To follow the state’s recommendations and CDC guidelines, Spring Valley Beach has placed hand sanitizer stations around the park, and reminds everyone to social distance. “Our park is very large so we feel comfortable everyone can space out accordingly,” Gilliland said.
Unlike previous years, Spring Valley Beach will no longer take reservations for groups with more than eight people. “We had to take away picnic tables and move them around to prevent gatherings of more than eight people,” said Gilliland. “My biggest concern is the water slides. We’re going to have some spots laid out on the concrete there or the sidewalk ,or whatever they happen to be waiting on as far as a distance rule goes, and we’re going to monitor those really closely," said Gilliland.
Spring Valley Beach says the weekends are their busiest time. If you’re unsure about the crowds, they recommend coming out during the middle of the week when it’s normally slower.
For more information, check out the Spring Valley Beach Facebook page here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.