Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Shaun Alexander

Mike catches up with former Alabama star and NFL MVP Shaun Alexander. Mike spoke with Shaun in Atlanta the night before the 2019 SEC Championship game. These days, Shaun has his hand in a lot of charitable projects, and around this time was scheduled for a meeting at the White House. The two spoke about family, faith, football, and even politics.
