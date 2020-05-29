Man wanted after more than a million identities found on laptop in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police are asking for your help locating a man they say had more than a million identities on a laptop he dropped while fleeing police who were executing a narcotics search warrant.
The incident happened on May 15. That’s when investigators observed what they called suspicious activity outside of the location on Cooks Moore Road where they were executing that search warrant.
Police say 22-year-old Fred Collins, Jr. ignored verbal commands and fled on foot. While fleeing from police, they say he dropped a bag while running. They say that bag contained what appeared to be a credit card encoding device, blank cards with magnetic strips, and a laptop.
Investigators who specialize in digital forensics say they determined the items in that bag were being used by Collins, Jr. to purchase stolen identities on the ‘dark web’. More than a million identities, including email addresses and passwords, credit card numbers, and social security numbers were found on the laptop.
Warrants have been issued for Collins, Jr. including trafficking in stolen identities and encoded data fraud. Those charges carry more than a $1 million bond.
If you have any information on Collins, Jr.'s whereabouts, police ask you to notify them by email at crimetip@trussville.org or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.