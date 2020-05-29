Fundraising goal met for saving UAH hockey program

In addition to the private dollars, UAH President Darren Dawson committed dollars from the university to cover the balance of the hockey team’s operations during the upcoming season. “We are thankful and gratified from the loyal support that has been demonstrated this week by the fans and alumni of Charger hockey,” said President Dawson. “We are hopeful that this support will translate into a sustainable funding model that will allow the UAH hockey program to rise again to high levels of success.”