FIRST ALERT: A few storms are possible Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day with a partly cloudy sky and mostly dry conditions. We cannot rule out a few isolated showers this morning. Temperatures remain near average with most of us in the low to mid 60s. The upper level low that has produced showers and storms across our area will finally lift to the north and bring a cold front into our area tonight and tomorrow morning. I can’t rule out a 20-30% chance for isolated storms this afternoon, but the latest models are showing a lot of us staying dry. Most locations will see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-80s. Any shower or storm that forms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. I am not expecting any severe weather today. Winds will shift from the south to the west at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and quiet! We can’t rule out a stray shower south of I-20 Saturday morning, but most of us will stay dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be comfortable for late May with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels are also expected to lower. With dry air and clear conditions, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday morning. Highs Sunday could climb into the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. It should be fantastic weather to get out on the lake, hang out at the pool, or to get some yard work done.
GULF COAST BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on traveling to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, the weather is looking fantastic! There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or storm Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be very nice with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rip current threat appears low this weekend. Make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen as the UV index will remain very high. Please continue to practice social distancing.
NEXT BIG THING: Next week is shaping up to be dry and very warm. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up throughout the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We could see high temperatures climb into the lower 90s starting next Wednesday. Models are showing high pressure in place keeping us mostly dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky each day. Overnight lows will likely warm up into the mid to upper 60s. The GFS model is hinting of isolated storms developing by the middle part of next week. We will introduce very small rain chances starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of next week.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean for potential development. They are giving it a low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days. This system will likely remain weak and will not have an impact on the United States. We are also going to watch the Gulf and Caribbean by the end of next week. Models are hinting at increasing moisture and lowering pressure in that region next Thursday-Sunday. It remains way too early to know if anything will develop or where it will go at this time. We will monitor the tropics and give you updates throughout the weekend and into next week should anything develop.
Have a nice and safe weekend!
