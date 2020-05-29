FIRST ALERT: A few storms are possible Friday

TROPICAL UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean for potential development. They are giving it a low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days. This system will likely remain weak and will not have an impact on the United States. We are also going to watch the Gulf and Caribbean by the end of next week. Models are hinting at increasing moisture and lowering pressure in that region next Thursday-Sunday. It remains way too early to know if anything will develop or where it will go at this time. We will monitor the tropics and give you updates throughout the weekend and into next week should anything develop.