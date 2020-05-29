Cahaba Medical Center hosts COVID-19 testing event, but has low turnout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For several weeks health experts have said that testing is one key factor in the fight against COVID-19, and Friday, one health center hosted a walk-up testing site in Smithfield Court.
Cahaba Medical Care had 200 tests available at the event, but only 42 people were tested.
However, one nurse said it’s a step in the right direction.
Cahaba Medical Care tested dozens of people at Smithfield Court Friday in an effort to reach those who may not otherwise have access.
“Everybody ought to be out here,” said testing participant, Ocie Mangle.
No appointment needed, and no cost to you.
“In particular, we want to make sure that we hit a lot of the communities around Smithfield, to make sure that they are not overlooked, and they are not forgotten,” Registered Nurse Office Manager for Cahaba Medical Care, Veronica McDonald.
She said testing is even more important now, especially in communities that may be more vulnerable to the virus.
“In particular the African-American community is being more affected because of comorbidities like heart disease and diabetes so one of the things that we want to definitely hit on are those people who…no I feel fine, but I am more at risk to develop this and more at risk to become really, really sick from it or potentially die from it,” McDonald said.
Randy Jenkins and Catherine Matthews were among those who got tested.
They said it’s their civic duty.
“I think that one of the things we’ve got to do is get everybody in the community tested in order to fair it out who is asymptomatic. So, you know, if you’re walking around asymptomatic, you’re doing nothing but walking around infecting people,” Jenkins said.
“Well, I want to be counted. I want to be in on everything that’s going to be some improvement and we need all we can get and the only way we can do it is to do our part to help,” Matthews said.
Cahaba Medical Center plans to have more walk-up testing events soon.
There will be one on Monday at Cooper Green Homes from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
