Birmingham Barons “hopeful” about playing this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the sport paused indefinitely due to COVID-19, MLB owners have released hundreds of minor league players. Out of the 25 players on the Birmingham Barons roster, only one was let go, but the Barons say things like this happen every year.
“Since spring training was incomplete, making cuts is just one procedure that didn’t get done when everyone was sent home,” said Birmingham Barons General Manager Jonathan Nelson. “You have to tip your cap to Major League Baseball to a degree for keeping players on the payroll since March.”
The Barons only had one player released by the White Sox Organization on Thursday. Wyatt Burns, who played baseball at Samford, pitched six games for the Barons in 2019. Although the Barons hate to see players released, their biggest concern is playing this season.
“Until Major League baseball, the owners, and the players association figure out the details of what that season will be, we won’t have any clear direction of what our 2020 minor league season would be,” Nelson added.
The Barons are hanging on to hope that there will be a season, but for now sits an empty ball park. The Barons staff is getting creative to get fans back in the stands in the meantime.
“Hopefully we’re going to be able to introduce a couple of events like something for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July," said Nelson.
Like possible mini concerts or movie nights. but the Barons hope it doesn’t come to that, since they’re here to play ball.
“We are hopeful that when we are given the green light for a season, that not only will we be given the maximum number of games, but we will also exceed the normal cutoff of what the normal season would be," said Nelson.
