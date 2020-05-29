Bham salon reopens, prepared to reconsider if COVID-19 cases worsen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Orbit Salon in Birmingham delayed reopening until May 26th, but they're now open and all booked up.
General manager Joe Babin says, while they feel they’re doing everything they can to keep their staff and customers safe, they are prepared to close back down if cases in our city get worse.
Babin said they're doing about 50 percent of their normal business right now, and they're making sure there's plenty of spacing between clients and stylists.
But Orbit is aware things could change at any second, and they value safety first.
We spoke with Orbit Salon back on May 11th when Governor Ivey announced salons could reopen the following Monday.
Orbit said they would wait a couple more weeks to make sure their staff felt safe and they had all the equipment and protocol in place.
Now, each client gets their temperature taken at the door, and has to wear a mask.
Clients are separated all throughout the space, while stylists wear shields, masks and gloves.
"If we don't feel safe, we will shut down, if this number keeps going up. Our clients are aware of that too. We called every client that we missed in those 10 weeks time, which was over 1,300 clients," said Babin. "We made sure to tell them, too, that everything is tentative right now."
Babin said his clients have been overwhelmingly understanding and respectful of the protocol they have in place, and so far, it’s working out really well.
