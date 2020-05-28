What type of jobs are hiring?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The unemployment rate is up to 12.9% in the state of Alabama, compared to just 2.7% back in early March.
Looking for a job in the middle of a pandemic isn’t easy, but as places are starting to reopen, there are options.
From restaurants looking for new employees to cleaning companies looking for a hand, there are jobs hiring again.
Jobs available beyond the service industry include dozens of truck driving and warehouse style jobs posted on alabamaworks.gov which returns 500 jobs for the Birmingham area alone.
The grocery store boom is also still ongoing, as well as delivery services.
One career option is most in demand, the department says.
"Registered nurses are the number one in demand occupation obviously because of the situation that we are in but nurses have remained one of our top occupations for several years now,” said an ADOL spokesperson.
Alabamaworks.gov is easily filtered by zip code.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.