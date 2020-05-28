Tuscaloosa nursing home battles fast increase in COVID-19 cases

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Forest Manor Health & Rehab is facing a recent increase number in COVID-19 cases.
The retirement and assisted living home says 19 residents and eight staff members have tested positive since the first confirmed case on May 19. The Tuscaloosa County Health Department, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC have been notified.
Forest Manor says its residents and their families, along with staff members, have been informed.
