Tuscaloosa church hosting new COVID-19 testing site Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 cases are continuing to go up in Tuscaloosa and now some members of the community want to offer more testing opportunities for individuals. One church is on a mission to make sure people living in southeastern Tuscaloosa can get tested this weekend if they need to.
Although Sanctuary of Hope Church’s walls are closed for now, its ministry and community service to help others continues. The Church is hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their parking lot. American medical screening will be conducting the tests.
People have to either show one of the COVID-19 symptoms, be part of the at risk population, or are known to have been exposed to someone with the virus to get tested.
One church member tells me they want people to take advantage of the day testing offered if they meet they requirements and live close to this side of town.
“The increase of the cases that are constantly going up here in Tuscaloosa county, we plead with you, we pray with you too amen. Please get testes, please stay at home, please practice social distance, please use your sanitizer, please use your mask,” said church administrator Anita Foster.
Drive-ups are welcome, however there’s a number you can call or text to register for COVID-19 testing ahead of time. Those people with appointments will be tested first in their cars. Text the word " Register" to 47177 or call 256-50 COVID (26843).
