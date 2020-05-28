Tuesday Morning to close 132 stores, including Gadsden & Cullman locations

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuesday Morning retail chain will close 232 stores, including at least three in Alabama.
The company has identified the first 132 that will close and will identify the others later.
Bankruptcy records in Texas indicate two of those stores are located in the WBRC viewing area - one in Gadsden at Riverview Plaza on George Wallace Drive, and a second one in Cullman at the Town Square Shopping Center.
The third is in Montgomery at the Promenade.
Tuesday Morning sells home decor, bath and body products, toys and craft items.
The Dallas, Texas-based chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.
A company statement insists the company itself isn't going out of business, and will continue reopening after COVID-19 related temporary closings.
“The Company has requested bankruptcy court approval to close at least 132 locations in a first phase and, eventually, the Company’s distribution center in Phoenix that supports these stores. These stores were identified as underperforming or are situated in areas where too many locations are in close proximity,” the statement says.
The Gadsden store was open Thursday.
Company attorneys say in court filings they had trouble recovering from COVID-19 related closings.
Those filings say the first 132 stores--which includes the Alabama locations--were chosen based on store performance and geographic location. Those stores will begin closing June 1.
Gadsden Commercial Development Director Lesa Osborn says she and the Riverview Plaza developers were taken by surprise at the news.
