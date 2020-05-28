Third Etowah County Courthouse employee contracts COVID-19

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A third employee at the Etowah County Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday morning during a Gadsden Area Chamber of Commerce “Community Conversations” webinar, County Commission CEO Shane Ellison revealed that he had been told by phone Wednesday night.
The courthouse is actually an administrative building where people often buy their car tags, pay property taxes and get marriage licenses, and where the county commission holds its meetings every two weeks. Election results are usually tabulated there. The only court ever held in the building is probate court.
The building reopened a few weeks ago, after closing in accordance with Governor Ivey’s “stay at home” order.
The two previous cases only showed mild symptoms but Ellison says this person was noticeably ill when they received their diagnosis.
"This person actually was not feeling well, went to the doctor, tested positive, but ironically, was one of the folks that had self-isolated, I would say, to the greatest extent practical," Ellison said.
There had been two other positive COVID-19 cases in the courthouse, one of which tested positive after attending a county commission meeting, so everyone at that meeting was contacted.
