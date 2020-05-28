Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help locating family members of multiple people

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates is asking for the public’s help with finding family members of three deceased people.
Yates says attempts to find relatives of 77-year-old Arthur Dinks, Jr., 81-year-old Madye Ridgeway and 52-year-old Marcus Sanders were unsuccessful.
Dinkins was a tenant at Cherry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and had recently lived in the Roebuck area.
Ridgeway lived at Community One Boarding Home in the Norwood community. A photo was not provided of Ridgeway.
Sanders was found unresponsive outside an apartment in the 1700 block of 32nd Place North, though it is believed he has family living in the Norwood community.
If you have knowledge of family members or are a family member, you are asked to contact the Jefferson County/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
