Hoover police arrest suspect for shoplifting and leading chase in stolen vehicle

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police arrested a person Wednesday suspected of shoplifting and leading authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Hoover police say there was a shoplifting call from Hibbett Sports on Montgomery Highway around 6:14 p.m. on May 27. The caller, according to police, said the suspect fled in a gray Ford Mustang.
Officers located the vehicle on Lorna Road and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop. Police did not continue to pursue the vehicle, but the suspect wrecked into a work van minutes later on Lorna Road near Wisteria Drive.
Police say a person driving a Honda CR-V stopped to provide assistance and the suspect got into the CR-V, which was still occupied by a woman. While fleeing, the suspect backed into a patrol car.
The suspect led police on a chase on I-65 North, they say, from U.S. 31 until exiting on University Blvd. The suspect struck two police SUVs before the vehicle stopped on 9th Ave. N near 14th St. N., where the suspect surrenered.
The suspect’s name has not been released. Formal charges have not been filed.
