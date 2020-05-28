Hoover Met preparing for biggest sporting event since COVID-19

The Hoover Met says it will follow the recommended guidelines from the CDC and state health officials. To help with the flow of crowds, game times will be spaced out. “Players that are not participating in the game for example, in the dugout or in between innings, will be in facial masks, coaches will also be in facials masks, games will be on time limits, and there will be no water jugs brought out with ice or water in them, everything will be self contained," Sparks said.