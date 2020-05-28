Hoover City School’s superintendent discusses fall options during Town Hall

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy gave an update to the community during a Town Hall on Wednesday about plans for summer school and the upcoming school year.
Dr. Murphy shared preliminary data from a survey given to parents regarding their experience with virtual learning and their thoughts looking ahead to the fall.
Of the roughly 3,000 who responded so far, 43 percent expressed concern about returning in the fall and 1 in 5 expressed interest continuing virtual learning.
During the Town Hall, Dr. Murphy shared several scenarios the district is exploring, including starting the year in person and transitioning to virtual learning if we see a spike in COVID-19 cases. Or the opposite.
“We will start school in a virtual online experience. Monitor and gauging COVID-19 and then maybe shift back in person,” Dr. Murphy said.
The district has also discussed completing the entire year with virtual learning or a blended experience.
“We would have some children doing some virtual, but also some traditional ways maybe with staggering attendance,” said Dr. Murphy. “We’re trying to think about all those scenarios but one thing is that we are going to be thoughtful and prepared as a school district can be.”
The survey for Hoover City School parents will close Friday. The state is expected to release more guidance for districts next month, but State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has said virtual learning may still be an option for students in the fall.
