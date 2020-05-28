FIRST ALERT: Potential for strong storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and a few showers and storms mainly south of I-20. Some of the storms that develop this morning could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. I do not anticipate any severe weather, but we can’t rule out the chance to see an isolated strong storm. Temperatures are slightly cooler than yesterday with most of us in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible in some spots, but not seeing anything widespread to slow down your morning commute. We will have a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. I think the best chance to see storms develop will be in west Alabama later today. Highs in the mid-80s with southerly winds at 5-15 mph.