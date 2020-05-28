FIRST ALERT: Potential for strong storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and a few showers and storms mainly south of I-20. Some of the storms that develop this morning could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. I do not anticipate any severe weather, but we can’t rule out the chance to see an isolated strong storm. Temperatures are slightly cooler than yesterday with most of us in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible in some spots, but not seeing anything widespread to slow down your morning commute. We will have a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. I think the best chance to see storms develop will be in west Alabama later today. Highs in the mid-80s with southerly winds at 5-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY: Storms that form this afternoon could be strong or severe as the upper level low continues to rotate counterclockwise across the Texas and Oklahoma. With daytime heating and some upper level support, a few storms could become severe for areas west of I-65. The main threat will be damaging winds (up to 60 mph gusts) and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk (Threat 2 out of 5) for parts of west-northwest Alabama today with a low, or marginal risk (Threat 1 out of 5) for the rest of Alabama. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather updates should storms intensify later today.
STORM POTENTIAL FRIDAY: The upper level low is expected to finally move out with a cold front moving through our area Friday evening. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again tomorrow mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80s. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow. Rain chance around 30-40%.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and quiet! We can’t rule out a stray shower south of I-20 Saturday morning, but most of us will stay dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be comfortable for late May with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity levels are also expected to lower. With dry air and clear conditions, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 50s Sunday morning. Highs Sunday could climb into the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Should be fantastic weather to get out on the lake, hang out at the pool, or to get some yard work done.
NEXT WEEK: Next week is shaping up to be dry and very warm. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up throughout the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We could see high temperatures climb into the lower 90s starting next Wednesday. Models are showing high pressure in place keeping us dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky each day. Overnight lows will likely warm up into the low to mid-60s.
