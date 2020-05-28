Drugs, guns and cash seized in search warrant at Alabaster home

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County authorities seized illegal drugs, cash and multiple firearms when they executed a search warrant at a home in Alabaster Tuesday morning.
Narcotics investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force found LSD, marijuana, $10,947 in cash, and several firearms, including an AK-47, and an AR 15 pistol.
Jamir Desha Black, 19, from Alabaster was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Black was released from the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday on a $12,000 bond.
More arrests are expected.
