Drugs, guns and cash seized in search warrant at Alabaster home
Jamir Desha Black, 19, from Alabaster faces several drug charges. (Source: Alabaster PD)
By WBRC Staff | May 28, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 2:15 PM

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County authorities seized illegal drugs, cash and multiple firearms when they executed a search warrant at a home in Alabaster Tuesday morning.

Narcotics investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force found LSD, marijuana, $10,947 in cash, and several firearms, including an AK-47, and an AR 15 pistol.

Narcotics investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force found LSD, marijuana, $10,947 in cash, and several firearms, including an AK-47, and an AR 15 pistol. (Source: Alabaster PD)

Jamir Desha Black, 19, from Alabaster was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Black was released from the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday on a $12,000 bond.

More arrests are expected.

