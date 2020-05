A message from Pastor Chris: We know that in-person gatherings are important to our spiritual wellbeing and the life of the Highlands family. With a lot of prayer and many hours of discussion with our leadership team, we have developed a tentative plan for future in-person services. This video includes the most important details of that plan. As we get closer to gathering in person, we will have additional details available on the Highlands website regarding preparations we are making to help keep everyone healthy in accordance with state and local recommendations. I can’t wait to see your faces again soon.