Woman arrested for aiding Tuscaloosa County inmates in weekend escape

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been charged for aiding two inmates who escaped from the Tuscaloosa County jail over the weekend.
Remona Jean Dailey has been charged with hindering prosecution after investigators say she picked up Seth Williams and Cameron Newell and helped them get a hotel room at the Econo Lodge in Tuscaloosa the night of Friday May 22.
Williams and Newell were two of three inmates who had escaped. Another man, Richard Lancaster also went missing from the jail.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says they became aware of the three men’s disappearance between 3pm and 4pm Saturday. He says it appears they “penetrated the ceiling and escaped through the roof.”
Investigators say on Saturday, Dailey drove Williams and Newell to Fultondale and paid for another hotel room at the Econo Lodge,
Williams and Newell recaptured Saturday in Fultondale by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies, Fultondale Police and US Marshals.
Richard Lancaster was recaptured in the Vintage Lane area of Northport Sunday afternoon.
Dailey was taken to the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail and held on a $15,000 bond.
