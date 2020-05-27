UAB Doctor: ‘We need to take personal responsibility to care of others’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB infectious diseases physician Rachael Lee, M.D., said Wednesday we need to be prepared to see another wave of COVID-19 infections in the fall.
That wave could include a new Stay in Place order.
Dr. Lee sad the only thing doctors and researchers have to go on is the influenza pandemic of 1918 that had three surges. Dr. Lee said she’s not sure if the recent increase in cases is part of the first wave of COVID-19 or a second wave.
She said something we all need to look at is how things like work may need to change for a while. She said, “Should you wear masks at work? Yes.”
A look at the numbers
Positive COVID-19 infections have gone up by the hundreds over the past week. Dr Lee said that’s likely due to testing and having more people open and out and about. Dr. Lee said she and other physicians are concerned about a continued upward trend.
She said if we get relaxed in mask wearing or gather closely in small spaces, that is where we can get in trouble with spreading the virus.
Lee said if you are asymptomatic then the mask and hand washing become so important in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, because you simply don’t know you have it.
Alabama has about a seven and a half percent positivity rate. Jefferson County has about four point five percent and Montgomery is much higher with 15 percent.
Dr. Lee says the rates have stayed about the same for a month and doctors would like to see the numbers go down. She said if one county has a surge it can affect the state’s numbers.
Is our state health care system overwhelmed?
Dr. Lee said ADPH and the Alabama Hospital Association are working together to make sure hospitals provide information on how many ICU beds they have available. That way they can make sure no one hospital gets overrun with cases.
At UAB there are close to 60 patients in the ICU and some are transfers. Dr. Lee said if we’re not careful our health care systems may not be able to take care of patients the way they want to.
The other concern is having enough PPE or personal protective equipment.
So what needs to happen? Dr. Lee said continued diligence when it comes to wearing masks is key. “We need to take personal responsibility to care of others as much as we can,” Dr. Lee said.
She also said she knows as Americans we care about our personal freedom, but it’s up to us to wear masks.
Testing or swab shortages
Dr. Lee said nationally there are some swab shortages, but Alabama has been lucky not to have an issue. She said as a state we will have to make adjustments on supplies, but that’s a daily discussion with lab leadership and front line staff.
Dr. Lee said at the same time Alabama doctors and researchers are always looking at alternatives to testing in case they need them, including using 3D testing swabs.
Remdesivir trials
Dr. Lee said UAB researchers continue to enroll patients in a clinical trial for Remdesivir. Right now an infectious disease expert is going through patients to see who needs emergency use of the medicine.
Studies have shown Remdesivir can get patients out of the hospital sooner. Dr. Lee said one of the drawbacks has been you can’t use the drug if you have liver or kidney problems, but otherwise it appears to be fairly well tolerated.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.