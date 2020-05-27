Tuscaloosa Police Department retires K9 officer

Tuscaloosa Police Department retires K9 officer
By WBRC Staff | May 27, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 3:36 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced the retirement of one of their K9 officers on Wednesday.

Stryker is a Belgian Malinois that the department got from Alabama Canine back in January 2010.

He is trained in narcotics detection and the department says he helped out the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force, on traffic stops, and at schools. He’s also dual trained in tracking.

Tuscaloosa PD says Stryker will retire to his forever home with his current handler and his family.

