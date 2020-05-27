Tuscaloosa Co. PARA summer day camps set to begin next week

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Counselors for Tuscaloosa County Parks And Recreation Authority (PARA) day camps talked about themselves and what they hoped to accomplish during orientation on Wednesday for upcoming summer day camps.
They also learned new protocols meant to keep kids safe from COVID-19 during camp.
“They will also spend more time outdoors, so they will be exposed to circulating air more often. They will be grouped in pods of 15 children max and they should pretty much be with the same group of kids all summer,” according to Casie Jones, Youth Program Supervisor for PARA.
Masks are optional for campers. Counselors are required to wear them. Reminders about social distancing and hand washing are posted around the Phelps Activity Center.
“Although the virus is still on the rise kids still need to do something. We need to do something in the summer. But we still need to make sure everyone is safe,“ Tony McMullen, a camp counselor, explained.
PARA wants to create a safe atmosphere when camps open. They want campers to have fun, too.
“They can develop a game or activity that makes sure that the campers are socially distanced and we still want it to be fun and engaging for them,” Jones continued.
PARA summer day camps start on Monday, June 1.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.