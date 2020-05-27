Swab shortage not a problem in Alabama yet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A critical part of the testing for COVID-19 relies on the use of nasal swabs.
Unfortunately, there are reports of a national shortage of the swabs.
But the good news - Alabama medical officials are not seeing a shortage right now, but they will tell you they are watching supplies because they do not have surplus and if that shortage hits Alabama, it will take away a major weapon against the coronavirus.
Testing sites continue to pop up around Alabama. More people are getting tested and more cases of COVID-19 are being discovered, but that could change if Alabama has a shortage of swabs.
“Swabs are not a critical shortage item. Sure, we could always use more because we would like to do more testing, but we do not have the problem with swabs that we had early on,” Dr. Don Williamson said.
Dr. Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association just checked with state hospitals Wednesday. The Alabama health department and Williamson report there is no shortage, but there is also no surplus and they are continuing to search for supplies.
Williamson said without swabs, there will be no testing.
UAB reports if a shortage happened, it would force them to restrict testing to just those who show symptoms of the coronavirus. “We do have to make adjustments based on the limitations of supplies. Who can we test? Can we open it up to more asymptomatic individuals or do we have to pull that back a little bit,” Dr. Rachael Lee, UAB Infectious Diseases, said.
“So we are not where we want to be in testing. I’m sure they will get better as we move along, but gold standard remains those involving testing,” Williamson said.
The prime manufacturing company in the United States, Puritan Medical Products, has stepped up production. Others are using 3-D printers. For those states experiencing shortages, it’s hoped they will be short lived.
