2 Shelby County teenagers missing

2 Shelby County teenagers missing
2 teens missing in Shelby County (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | May 27, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 10:27 AM

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Corey Wayne Shiflett and Layla McDow were reported missing on May 26.

They were last seen together in the Shelby area, driving a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with a damaged driver’s side door.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Investigator Jason Williams at 205-670-6283 or jwilliams@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

MISSING PERSON: On 5/26/2020, Corey Wayne Shiflett, 16 years old, and Layla McDow, 15 years old, were reported missing....

Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.