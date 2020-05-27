2 Shelby County teenagers missing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.
Corey Wayne Shiflett and Layla McDow were reported missing on May 26.
They were last seen together in the Shelby area, driving a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with a damaged driver’s side door.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Investigator Jason Williams at 205-670-6283 or jwilliams@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.
