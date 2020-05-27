Owner of Lake of the Ozarks pool bar releases statement after videos of crowded party spread on social media

"No laws were broken. Social distancing is not a crime. As stated by the Camden County Sheriff: "Camden County is a tourism-driven ecomony and each business is working hard to follow the state's guidelines and protect their patrons and staff. Those who frequented the businesses, bars, and restaurants at the lake this weekend made a conscious decision to attend each event and frequent each location. It was the right and responsibility of each individual who made those decisions to access the risks inherent to those decisions."