New Projections Show Alabama Improving with Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New projections show Alabama is improving during the pandemic. A study cited by the White House from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation from the University of Washington shows Alabama is on the right track in dealing with coronavirus. But the state and it’s residents will have to keep it up or we will see numbers began to go up and more deaths in Alabama.
Dr. Ali Mokdad said the latest numbers show Alabama is doing the right things to keep coronavirus numbers under control. “You are doing quite well. Infections are coming down. Although you are testing and catching more cases. That is function of testing. You are testing more and you are catching more cases.” Mokdad said.
Mokdad said Alabamians did the right things verses earlier in the pandemic. They stayed at home. There were less mobile. They wore masks and socially distanced themselves when they did go outside their homes.
"People who moved about in Alabama were doing it carefully. We didn’t see these cases as much as we expected with increased mobility,” Mokdad said.
The institute expects to see the number of Alabama cases come down by August 1 and the institute projects almost nine hundred deaths by August. But, the projection depends on people continuing to follow safety guidelines.
“We have to be careful. We can do it if we work together. If each of us does his part or her part. We can control the pandemic. We are in charge in a way," Mokdad said.
Mokdad added things could change quickly if we don’t do the right thing. Mokdad believes it’s possible to have football in the fall if people continue to socially distance and wear masks.
