Grand jury will hear assault charge against the man accused of killing Aniah Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The man charged with kidnapping and murdering Aniah Blanchard was in court Wednesday for assaulting and biting a correctional officer at the Lee County Jail.
Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in November. Prosecutors say he kidnapped Aniah from a gas station in Auburn and murdered her. Her body was found days later in Macon County, Ala.
Wednesday a judge found enough evidence against Yazeed to send the case to a grand jury.
An investigator with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office took the stand Wednesday afternoon. He testified that on March 23 Yazeed took a shower and was escorted back to his cell but he refused to go inside the cell.
The investigator said several officers gave Yazeed verbal commands but he would not enter the cell and he became hostile.
The investigator said at one point an officer used his taser on Yazeed, but he still would not go in his cell or allow officers to put him in handcuffs. Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Yazeed swinging and kicking during the incident.
Officers said they used batons and pepper spray and Yazeed still resisted going into his cell. That’s when another officer came to help. Investigators say Yazeed bit the officer in the leg. Yazeed complied after that.
The assault charge case now goes to a grand jury.
