Free fishing day on June 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All Alabamians and out-of-state visitors will have an opportunity to fish for free in both freshwater and saltwater without purchasing a fishing license on Saturday, June 13.
“This is the perfect opportunity for non-anglers to test the fishing waters and to remind former anglers of all the fun they’ve been missing,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “It’s also a day for kids to learn how fun and exciting fishing is, while giving families a chance to do something together outdoors.”
Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs on June 6-14 and will take place during Alabama’s red snapper season. Those who are interested in fishing for red snapper will need to pay a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement and a free saltwater angler registration.
Al. Dept. Conservation and Natural Resources strongly encourages everyone to practice safety precautions regarding hand washing and social distancing during this pandemic.
For more information, visit www.outdooralabama.com.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.