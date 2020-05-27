Former Bama star Kenyan Drake talks NFL vs Coronavirus

PHOENIX, AZ. (WBRC) - Former University of Alabama running back Kenyan Drake has faced plenty of adversity.
Having suffered two serious injuries while playing for the Tide, trying to adjust during the COVID-19 pandemic is not an issue for Drake, a standout for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals organization made Drake available to talk to media about a variety of topics, surrounding coronavirus to next season and what it that may look like.
“I am just doing anything and everything I can in my control to get myself ready,” said Drake. “It doesn’t matter if we have fans in the stand or a packed house, as a player I want to play football. I’ve loved this game my whole life so I just want to play.”
Drake was traded to the Cardinals during the 2019 season from the Miami Dolphins. In eight games with Arizona he rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns. Drake recorded three 100-yard rushing games for the Cardinals, which is more than in the 54 games while playing in Miami.
Drake signed a one-year deal this off season with the Cardinals for more then $8 million.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.